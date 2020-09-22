Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sneered at Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that the 2020 election should decide who will be president, and who will nominate her replacement on the Supreme Court.

On Monday night, Carlson mocked what he called the “hysteria and rage” from progressive Democrats over Ginsburg’s death and the possibility that President Donald Trump and his Republican allies will replace her before the election is finished. Carlson then mocked Democrats for heeding the last wish Ginsburg offered to her granddaughter and reported by NPR, that “I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“Nothing is more important than our Constitution. That Constitution is in grave jeopardy. That’s why we must substitute an 87-year-old woman’s final wish for the constitutionally-prescribed process for filling Supreme Court seat,” Carlson scoffed. “Pretty amusing. Keep in mind, we don’t really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were. Did she really leave this world fretting about the presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic, because life is bigger than politics, even this year.”

Carlson concluded by saying ultimately, Ginsburg’s final wishes were “irrelevant” and she “doesn’t get to pick a replacement from her deathbed.” He then glossed over any comparison between Ginsburg’s death and the situation that occurred in 2016 when Antonin Scalia died and left his seat on the bench open.

Carlson’s monologue comes 12 hours after Trump claimed Ginburg’s last wish was a hoax concocted by his political foes to desist him from nominating her successor.

Watch above, via Fox News.

