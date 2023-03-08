Tucker Carlson Ignores Plea from Dead Police Officer’s Family to Stop Mentioning Him and ‘Leave Us the Hell Alone’

Tucker Carlson once again suggested the death of a 42-year-old police officer who was sprayed by an unknown substance at the Capitol riot and died the next day had nothing to do with said riot.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick responded to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was doused with what officials believe to be a chemical spray of some sort.

He died after suffering two strokes the next day. While the medical examiner said his death was from natural causes – as strokes tend to be – the autopsy said that “all that had transpired played a role in his condition.”

Carlson has discussed Sicknick many times on his show, usually (or maybe even always) omitting the fact Sicknick was sprayed. The Fox News host seized on initial false reports that Sicknick had been beaten with a fire extinguisher to state unequivocally that his death had nothing to do with the riot.

After talking about Sicknick on Monday, the deceased officer’s family issued a stinging rebuke:

The Sicknick Family would love nothing more than to have Brian back with us and to resume our normal lives. Fictitious news outlets like Fox and its rabid followers will not allow that. Every time the pain of that day seems to have ebbed a bit, organizations like Fox rip our wounds wide open again and we are frankly sick of it. Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?

Despite the family’s entreaty, Carlson was back at it on Wednesday. For the umpteenth time, he downplayed the riot and aired newly-acquired surveillance footage in an attempt to suggest Jan. 6 wasn’t as violent as believed. Instead, Carlson maintains the existence of footage of Capitol rioters and trespassers engaged in nonviolent activity for some periods is somehow exonerative.

In addition to Sicknick, four officers who responded to the riot subsequently committed suicide. While it is unclear how much of a role the riot played in those deaths – if any – Carlson dismissed the idea they’re related.

“Consider the death of police officer Brian Sicknick,” Carlson said Wednesday night. “Now, we still don’t exactly how Officer Sicknick died. We’re not certain that anyone does know. No one has explained it. But after reviewing the previously withheld video evidence, we can tell you with certainty that Officer Sicknick was not beaten to death by Trump voters at the Capitol. The tape shows very clearly Brian Sicknick walking through the building in apparent health after the media told us for two years that he had been murdered.”

