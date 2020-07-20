Fox News’ Tucker Carlson returned from vacation Monday night and ended his program going after the New York Times, saying they will be running “a story about where my family and I live.”

“As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” he said. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone. So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

He brought up the time in late 2018 when antifa protesters gathered outside his house, telling viewers, “They vandalized our home. They threatened my wife. She called 911 while hiding in the closet.” He said they eventually decided to move.

Carlson told viewers the paper is going to run its report this week:

“Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run. I called them today and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise. To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control we say.”

During the segment, Carlson brought up the reporter and the photographer apparently working on said report, asking how they would feel “if we told you where they live, if we put pictures of their homes on the air.”

A New York Times spokesperson provided this statement to Mediaite after the segment aired:

“While we do not confirm what may or may publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

