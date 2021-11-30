Tucker Carlson Offers Defense of ‘Idiot’ Chris Cuomo for Helping His Brother: ‘May Have Been the Best Thing He Ever Did’

Tucker Carlson addressed CNN’s indefinite suspension of Chris Cuomo shortly after the network announced the move on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the New York attorney general’s office released transcripts of Cuomo’s correspondence from earlier this year showing he was more extensively involved in helping his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) than previously thought. Multiple women had accused the governor of sexual misconduct, spurring an investigation by the attorney general’s office. He eventually resigned.

Carlson began his show by insulting the CNN host’s intelligence.

“How, we wondered, did a man who could barely speak English wind up with a paying job on television?” he said. “Was this some kind of weird affirmative action program for the illiterate?”

The Fox News host went on to allege that CNN does not punish its on-air talent for spreading falsehoods, but it won’t tolerate offending elites. He also claimed that CNN suspended Cuomo because The Atlantic ran an op-ed calling for Cuomo’s ouster.

“The only thing you can’t do at CNN, and the thing they will never tolerate is displeasing the people in charge,” said Carlson. “That means not simply Jeff Zucker who runs the company, but the billionaires who run our country. If you cross them, you are done. So this morning when we saw The Atlantic magazine, we knew it was curtains for Chris Cuomo.”

Carlson went on to give a defense of Cuomo’s actions, saying that helping members of one’s own family is paramount.

“Helping his brother is not the worst thing he ever did,” he said. “In fact it may have been the best thing he ever did. Not because Andrew Cuomo was a good person. He certainly wasn’t a good person. Andrew Cuomo was loathsome. But Andrew Cuomo was Chris Cuomo’s brother and that’s what you do with brothers, even the loathsome ones. You help them when they need it. Period.”

Carlson concluded, “Your most basic obligation is to the people you are related to. When they need your help, no matter who they – are even if you’re the governor of a state, even if they’re horrible people – you help them anyway because it’s your family. Chris Cuomo may be an idiot – and he is – but he understands that.”

Watch above via Fox News

