Tucker Carlson Repeatedly Refers to the Vice President Harris as ‘Carmela’

Tucker Carlson referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Carmela” and in doing so, continued to purposely mispronounce the names of left-leaning people of color.

In a monologue criticizing the Democratic Party on Wednesday night, Carlson bashed Democrats as being run by geriatrics.

“The Democratic Party at this point is a cartel that exists only to perpetuate itself and the elderly mediocrities who run and benefit from it,” the Fox News host stated. “All of them. Carmela Harris is only 57 years old. She’s a child by the standards of her party, but she still talks like a dementia patient, slowly and incomprehensibly.”

Carlson aired a clip of Harris giving remarks about mail-in ballots.

“We don’t mean to beat up on Carmela Harris, who’s obviously our favorite for the Democratic nomination next cycle, but she is a perfect distillation of everybody in power in the Democratic Party,” he stated.

The host has displayed a penchant for mispronouncing the names of left-leaning people of color. On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is “Sandy Cortez.” (He has gone so far as to state that Ocasio-Cortez isn’t a woman of color, but instead a “rich, entitled, White Lady.”)

CNN anchor Don Lemon is “Don LaMonne.”

In May, Carlson referred to Ketanji Brown Jackson as “Kentaji Brown Jackson” and demanded to see her LSAT scores after she was nominated to the Supreme Court.

Similarly, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is “Karine Jean-Pierre,” which is correct, but Carlson seems to revel in emphasizing her last name in particular.

In the past, Carlson has mispronounced Harris’ name in others ways. He was corrected on-air in 2020, but kept mispronouncing it anyway.

