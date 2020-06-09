Tucker Carlson went off on liberal “mobs’ on his show Tuesday — and swiped at the recent Sesame Street racism town hall — but once again he took a moment to scold Republican leaders not doing enough to speak out against what’s happening in the country right now.

“Republicans have a moral duty to defend us from this, to stand up now, right now, when it counts for America’s highest and most important ideals. This right now is the crisis that we all sensed was coming. This is why we voted for them. When it really mattered, they promised, they would fight to keep this country from falling apart,” Carlson said.

But now that the “crisis is here,” Carlson said, they’re not even trying to do anything.

He blasted Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators for not “defend[ing] the country” and “read[ing] talking points that Nancy Pelosi could have written.”

“These people are cowards and they are liars,” Carlson continued. “They pose as your protectors, they would sell you out for the price of lunch and laugh as you were hauled away.”

On Monday Carlson hit Republicans for not doing more to speak out against the Black Lives Matter movement, while knocking Mitt Romney for joining a protest march.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

