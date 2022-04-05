Tucker Carlson Responds to Joe Walsh Tweet with Fake Quote from Him: ‘A Manufactured Lie’

Tucker Carlson lashed out at former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on Tuesday night after the former congressman tweeted a fake quote from the Fox News host about Ukraine.

Walsh tweeted the quote on Monday morning. It began, “.@TuckerCarlson tonight” and this was followed by a mock prediction of what Carlson would say on his show later that evening. He facetiously claimed Carlson would float the idea that Russian atrocities in Ukraine are the handiwork of the CIA.

.@TuckerCarlson tonight: “What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged? What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia? I’m not saying any of this is true, I’m just asking the questions. Why can’t we ask these questions?” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2022

At the time, it was clear Walsh was making a joke. But after the show aired, many people falsely believed those words actually came out of Carlson’s mouth, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and MSNBC host Joy Reid.

“Walsh is known for his willingness to say anything that might help the Democratic Party whether or not it’s true,” Carlson told viewers Tuesday night while implying Walsh sent the tweet in the evening. “Well, last night he lived up to his reputation.”

Carlson read Walsh’s tweet before saying his critics “seized on the quote to show once again contend that this show is a tool of Vladimir Putin. ‘They’re working for the Russians! Arrest them!'”

He dinged Kinzinger mentioning the bogus quote in a video he posted on Tuesday morning.

“It’s completely made up – utterly,” Carlson continued. “We didn’t say that we didn’t say anything like that. We didn’t even address the topic on the air in any way. So everything about Joe Walsh’s tweet is a manufactured lie. It’s pure disinformation as they now say.”

Carlson complained that the tweet has not been taken down, but that he remains locked out of his account for violating Twitter’s rules after he tweeted about Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman.

“Now, we might’ve responded to Walsh on Twitter, but we couldn’t do that because we’ve been locked out of our own Twitter account for more than a week,” he explained. “Why? Because we suggested that Joe Biden’s most famous admiral, Rachel Levine was born a man, which is actually true. But Twitter banned us anyway. See how that works? You take one side off the field so the other side wins.”

