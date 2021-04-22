Tucker Carlson opened his show with a sardonic rant saying the Democrats “are going to allow children to stab each other,” calling it a “plank in the party’s platform.”

He continued sarcastically, “Stabbing people has long been taboo in this country, especially for those under the age of 18. For decades young Americans have hidden the switchblades.” He then used liberal maxims to make his point, “Knife fights are human rights. Stabbing can finally come out of the closet.”

He also listed other “rights” Democrats believe in, “The right to commit voter fraud, the right to free body piercings, the right of trans illegal aliens with pituitary disorders to become fighter pilots.”

Following this monologue, he played the bodycam footage of the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting. Bryant, 16, was shot after the police were called regarding an attempted stabbing. Police arrived on the scene and shot her while she lunged at another girl with a knife in her hand.

Carlson then criticized those that say police shouldn’t have used their guns by playing a clip of Bruce Lee in The Big Boss disarming a man with a knife. He mockingly said, “Bruce Lee can do that in one of his finest feature films, there is no reason that police officers in Columbus, Ohio, can’t do the same thing.”

He then went through a laundry list of left-wing pundits including Jason Johnson, Joy Reid, and Brie Newsom, claiming in some way or another that they supported kids stabbing each other for criticizing police actions.

Carlson ended his monologue by calling Democrats “totalitarian” and asked his guest, “How can this continue as a political party?”

