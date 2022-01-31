Tucker Carlson Excoriates GOP Lawmaker as a ‘Moron Masquerading as a U.S. Senator’ and a ‘Pompous Neocon Buffoon’

Tucker Carlson took a shot at yet another Republican senator for their hawkish rhetoric about the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. With the former’s military amassing along the latter’s borders, many are concerned that a Russian invasion may be imminent.

The Fox News host hasn’t been afraid to lash out at lawmakers – including Republicans – over the situation, which he sees as not very consequential to the United States. Among those he’s put on blast are Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

On Monday it was Sen. Jim Risch’s (R-ID) turn.

“Why is Ukraine important enough to go to war over?” the Fox host asked.

“Russia is a much more significant country by every measure,” he added. “We certainly don’t want Russia forming an alliance with the Chinese government. That would be a disaster for the United States. So why are our leaders pushing Russia toward China?”

He played a clip of Risch on CNN Sunday stating, “The people who are saying that we shouldn’t be engaged in this at all are going to be singing a very different tune when they go to fill up their car with gas, if indeed there is an invasion by Russia.”

The senator noted the sanctions the U.S. and other countries would likely put in place in the event of such an incursion.

“It is going to cripple their oil production and as we all know, Russia is simply a gas station that is masquerading – thinly disguised – masquerading as a country,” Risch said.

Here’s how Carlson reacted:

“Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country.” That’s a good line. Here’s another version of it: Jim Risch is a moron masquerading as a U.S. Senator. How else could you explain what you just heard? Risch promises to throw more sanctions on Russia, which are gonna make your gas prices go up here in this country. But somehow that’s your fault because you’re not patriotic enough to defend Ukraine. Got it? How do people like this get elected in Republican primaries?

Carlson went on to note some of Risch’s donors include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrup Grumman. The host described them as “the war lobby.”

“So maybe it’s not entirely surprising that Jim Risch wants war,” he continued. “Risch cannot admit that in public, of course, so on CNN he used the line you so often hear in Washington from war enthusiasts who are trying to hide their real motives.”

Carlson repeated a quote from Risch stating, “Ukraine is a democracy. We side always with countries that are democracies.”

The problem with this, said the host, is that Risch has “heaped praise on the corrupt theocratic petro-monarchies of Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Senator Risch calls them partners and says we ought to send them more weapons systems even though those countries do not allow voting.”

He concluded, “But wait a second, Jim Risch of Idaho, you pompous neocon buffoon. Those places aren’t democracies. They’re the opposite of democracies. What’s going on here? We called Senator Risch today and asked him to come on this show and explain, and he refused. But we sincerely hope he will reconsider.”

Watch above via Fox News.

