Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Propaganda’ That’s ‘Designed to Get You to Support a War Against Russia’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called media coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “propaganda,” and opined it is being used to inflame support for a larger conflict with Russia.

Putin’s forces have been filmed gunning down and dropping bombs on women, men, children, and animals. Russia’s indiscriminate war against its European neighbor has cost untold lives in its initial 12 days.

Reporters from across the world are working to cover the atrocities of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A crew of reporters from Sky News was fired at by one of Putin’s “death squads” last week. Two reporters were shot.

The coverage of the invasion Ukraine has shown the world the cruelty of Russia’s army, but it has not been without its faults and inaccuracies.

Carlson homed in on instances of false or errant reporting to compare the conflict to the Covid pandemic and the social upheaval following the death of George Floyd:

We live in a country of moral panic. The first one begin May of 2020 with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That changed America completely.The second moral panic was Covid. We have lived through that. So for nearly two years, the shouting has not ended. Hysteria is now the official language of public discourse in the United States. That’s not good for anyone except those benefiting from it. Who is benefiting? Anyone who lies for a living.

Carlson told his audience to ask themselves, “How much of what you first heard about [Black Lives Matter] and about the coronavirus turned out in the end to be true?”

He added, “The pattern never changes. Hey, maybe with war on Russia is not a good idea for the United States. Say that out loud some time. It’s not an extreme position.”

“The people in charge and decided the primary job is to decide who you should hate,” Carlson stated. “In an environment like this, everything feels like propaganda, and that’s because much of it is.”

He continued,

On Thursday we told you that Russian forces had bombed a nuclear reactor in Ukraine. That seemed to be true. President Zelensky of Ukraine had said it repeatedly. But it was not true. No reactors were headed. An unnamed Ukrainian official claimed that radiation levels in the area had risen. That turned out to be untrue as well. […] It’s what we called disinformation and it was designed to get you to support a war against Russia. Maybe you support a war against Russia anyway, but you should at least know you’re being lied to and manipulated which you are.

Carlson cited the case of Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, who was reported to have been fighting Russians.

It turned out she had just been seen wielding an airsoft rifle online.

“Miss Ukraine with a rifle defending her homeland,” Carlson said. “Is there anything more inspiring than that? It would be more inspiring if it was real. It wasn’t, it was fake.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

