Tucker Carlson Trolls Fox News Contributors Who Resigned Over His ‘Patriot Purge’ Series

Tucker Carlson responded to two contributors who resigned in protest of his Fox Nation series on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, co-founders of center-right news outlet The Dispatch and regulars on Bret Baier’s news show Special Report, resigned from Fox News in protest of its coverage.

Hayes and Goldberg said in interviews with the New York Times and NPR that they stuck with Fox until now because they were reassured that some of the more propagandistic coverage the network pumped out following the 2020 election would recede after Donald Trump left office.

Then Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service, dropped Patriot Purge, a three-part series produced by Tucker Carlson that pushed incendiary conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack, and sparked outrage within Fox News.

Hayes and Goldberg said the documentary was the final straw.

It was “a sign that people have made peace with this direction of things, and there is no plan, at least, that anyone made me aware of for a course correction,” Goldberg told the Times.

The pair laid out their objections to the claims from the series in a post on The Dispatch.

“This isn’t true, and it’s dangerous to pretend it is,” they wrote. “And for us, it was way too far. We resigned after watching the series in its entirety and asked Fox to release us from the rest of our contracts.”

Carlson, who has defended the series amid blowback, responded to Hayes and Goldberg in a tweet Sunday night.

“The documentary series that drove Jonah Goldberg to an impotent rage,” the fresh promo for the show read.

