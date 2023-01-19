Tucker Carlson claimed former President Richard Nixon was forced out of the White House as part of an elaborate deep state plot that included Bob Woodward.

The Fox News host said last week he believed Woodward, whose reporting with Carl Bernstein broke the Watergate scandal wide open, was working with the government. Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, he doubled down on the claim.

He did not explain that Nixon resigned after he covered up details of the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters by Republican operatives.

Carlson noted Nixon resigned as president in 1974 and was replaced by his vice president Gerald Ford. The host said Nixon was reelected in 1972 by a historic margin but was “forced to resign” only to be replaced by an “obedient servant” in Ford:

On June 23, 1972, Nixon met with then-CIA director Richard Helms at the White House. During the conversation, which thankfully was tape-recorded, Nixon suggested he knew “who shot John,” meaning President John F. Kennedy. Nixon further implied that the CIA was directly involved in Kennedy’s assassination, which we now know it was. Helms’ telling his response? Total silence.

Carlson said that given Nixon had already expressed a belief that elements of the federal government were undermining the republic, that meant it was “over” for the then-president.

The host said the Washington Post had already begun its “dishonest” reporting about the break-in at the Watergate Hotel. He said the burglary was perpetrated by CIA agents. Carlson then went in on Woodward, who reported those stories:

Who exactly was Bob Woodward? Well, he wasn’t a journalist. Bob Woodward had no background whatsoever in the news business. Instead, Bob Woodward came directly from the classified areas of the federal government. Shortly before Watergate, Woodward was a naval officer at the Pentagon. […] Soon after leaving the Navy for reasons that have never been clear, Woodward was hired by the most powerful news outlet in Washington and assigned the biggest news story in the country. And just to make it crystal clear what was actually happening, Woodward’s main source for the Watergate series was Deputy Director of the FBI Mark Felt.

Carlson concluded the evidence proves Nixon was “strongarmed” into accepting Ford as his vice president. He said the media’s lack of interest in his accounting of the end of Nixon’s career is why the deep state continues to run the country.

