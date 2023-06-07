Twitter’s Tucker Carlson Directly Contradicts Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Nord Stream Pipeline

After his surprise firing from Fox News in April, Tucker Carlson premiered his new show on Twitter this week, kicking it off with a new conspiracy theory that contradicts his old one.

Aaron Blake of The Washington Post covered the debut of Carlson’s new show, Tucker on Twitter, which included a 10-minute story about the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion in Russia. Carlson said:

“Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew [the dam] up, just as you would assume they blew up Nord Stream, the Russian natural gas pipeline, last fall. And in fact, Ukrainians did do that, as we now know.”

But this is in stark contrast to what Carlson said for months on Fox News, without evidence, which was that the United States and the Biden administration were responsible. And Blake has been keeping a timeline going back to January of this year:

Jan. 31: “And so that’s why we blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.” Feb. 8: “And now, we have the actual answer to what happened. Oh, the Biden administration did it, for real.” Feb. 9: Carlson cited an uncorroborated report “we believe proving that the Biden administration blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipelines.” Feb. 13: “On the other hand, this is the same administration that sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline, the single biggest act of industrial terrorism in history and continues to lie about it.” Feb. 24: “So the Biden administration committed the single largest most profound act of industrial terrorism of sabotaging history. They blew up the Nord Stream pipeline …” Feb. 27: “ … The U.S. government has been caught committing the biggest act of environmental terrorism in history in blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline.” March 3: “We can probably assume that we’re not talking about the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, which the Biden administration was deeply involved in.” March 9: “Meanwhile, they’re still lying about what happened to the Nord Stream pipeline. The Biden administration blew it up, and the story has changed.” March 24: “The Biden administration blew up Vladimir Putin’s pipeline, of course.”

The truth is that despite several theories, no one knows who or what caused the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, nor do they know who is responsible for the Khakovka dam, another subject of the first Tucker on Twitter.

For the moment, Carlson is not blaming Russian president Vladimir Putin, but referred to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as “sweaty and rat-like.”

