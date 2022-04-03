Ukrainian Father Shares Videos of Himself Singing ‘Yesterday’ to His Baby Son, Infant Unfazed by Air Raid Sirens

A Ukrainian father whose infant son was born two weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday that when his son is older and able to understand, he will tell his son that he began his life during a “historic time” when “the entire country got together against this evil.”

The segment opened with a video of the father, Alex Dayrabekov, singing the song “Yesterday” with his baby boy in his arms.

“[It] is the right song for this situation. I’ve been singing it to my first son, who is 25 years old now, and I sing it to this kid as well,” he said, later adding, “Some of the words really are about this situation.”

Dayrabekov, who fled in the first days of the invasion from Bucha — where recent news reports show bodies of slaughtered civilians strewn in the streets — said his “heart is tearing into pieces.”

“I actually evacuated one family but three days later, it was already impossible to evacuate,” he said. “And the people who I know, my neighbors, tried to escape in caravans of cars and they were killed — civilians with kids.”

Acosta asked Dayrabekov what he would say to those who believe the images to be staged or fake. “Nothing,” was his blunt reply. “I will tell them nothing.”

“I tried for the first week to talk to my relatives, to the ones who I know in Russia, and they are completely silent,” he continued. “They are completely brainwashed, and I don’t want to spend my nerves and energy on that. I’m going to collect the evidence, I’m going to help the victims and the eyewitnesses, and I’m going to do everything possible that the international trials will happen, and those who did it will pay.”

After Dayrabekov shared a second video of him and his son — in which the infant barely reacts to the sound of air sirens — Acosta asked what he plans to tell his son about the war in the future when he is older.

“I will tell him that he started his life…in the historic time when the entire country got together against this evil, against this devil, because this is not even a war. It’s a massacre. It’s a genocide,” he said.

“They came to erase our nation. Everyone is fighting. Everyone is fighting in this country for our country, for our land, and for human values and for freedom,” Dayrabekov added. “And I’m sure that what is happening now will change the entire history of the country, of Europe, and of the world.”

Watch above, via CNN.

