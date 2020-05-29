Fox & Friends slammed Twitter for hiding one of President Donald Trump’s tweets on Friday — which apparently called for looters in Minneapolis to be shot by police — deeming it “unbelievable” and claiming “any type of neutrality at all is just blown out the window now.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “I think it’s very interesting that you have the president getting a second day censored, hours after he signed the executive order.”

“They have a little disclaimer there saying the tweet violated Twitter rules. I’m just wondering, was the president the only one around the world on planet Earth to do something that Twitter now feels as though they have to redirect towards what they think is additional facts? Or that incite violence?” he questioned. “I find it unbelievable they’re taking on the president and they don’t feel compelled, that I can see, to take on outlaw countries, the Venezuela leader, these officials in China saying outrageous things about the coronavirus, anybody else besides the president.”

“And Jonathan Turley, as I mentioned last time, said this latest move by Twitter against Trump will only fuel for more government intervention,” Kilmeade noted. “So, it’s getting personal quick.”

Fox News contributor Emily Compagno replied, “That’s exactly right, Brian, and I think any notion that Twitter had any type of neutrality at all is just blown out the window now that they’ve done this again tonight.”

“It sort of pierces their credibility to the fact of putting them on some type of elementary school playground,” she concluded. “They are obviously just all about attacking the president and as you pointed out, ignoring literally human rights violations and absolute inaccuracies that have been floating around that platform for quite some time.”

Early on Friday morning, Trump tweeted, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right.”

In a follow up post, which was censored by Twitter for “glorifying violence,” the president added, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

President Trump signed an executive order against social media companies on Thursday after Twitter placed a fact check label on one of the president’s other tweets.

Watch above via Fox News.

