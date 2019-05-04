Van Jones Laments the ‘The United States of Amnesia’: One Bad Moment on Social Media Can Wipe Out a Career

Speaking with CNN’s S.E. Cupp on Saturday, Van Jones lamented that — thanks to social media — it was almost like we were living in the “United States of Amnesia.”

Jones made his comments during a discussion about Joe Biden and how he might hold up in the months to come on the campaign trail.

Biden’s “getting in trouble now for having said nice things about Mike Pence or Dick Cheney, I think that’s insane,” Cupp said.

She then asked Jones: “Is it really heresy now for me to say nice things about you and vice versa?”

“I hope not but I hate to say so, yeah,” Jones replied.

He then turned to the fickleness of social media.

“Something has happened where people — it seemed at least on social media — I don’t know if people actually feel this way but on social media, you are only as good as your last tweet, your last sound bite, the last thing that went viral,” Jones explained. “It’s almost like we’re the United States of Amnesia. Literally whatever you’ve done for your entire life and career could be wiped out by one bad moment in social media.”

Then turning to Biden complimenting across the aisle, Jones added: “Look, the idea that somebody who tries to have collegiality and say I disagree with you on 99 things but you’re still a fine person. I haven’t seen you chopping the heads off of small kittens. I haven’t seen you abusing dogs. There’s something about you that’s good, that that disqualifies you, that’s scary but it may be where we are.”

Watch above, via CNN

