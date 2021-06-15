Former Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield accused the scientific community of shutting down the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated in a Wuhan lab.

Some experts have argued that it is more likely the coronavirus originated in a wet market in Wuhan, but Redfield, himself a virologist, has publicly stated he believes it spread following an accidental lab leak.

The lab leak theory was initially dismissed by many in the media and public health as a conspiracy. It has gained renewed attention in recent weeks, as experts have embraced it as a potential explanation for the pandemic.

“It just seemed like a lot of people wanted to squelch any idea that there was another hypothesis,” Redfield said in an interview with Fox News. “And I think that’s what I find the most disappointing, because I would expect that from politicians. I would expect that from governments. I would never expect that for the scientific community.

“And yet, what we witnessed was the scientific community went on heavy to try to stop any open debate about the origin of this virus. And I find that just very, very sad, very disconcerting and very anti-science,” he said.

Redfield explained his preferred theory for the origin of Covid. While he described Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s top Covid adviser, as an “excellent scientist,” he criticized his reluctance to consider the lab leak theory.

“I think Tony is holding on to this hypothesis tightly. Now, why would that be? Sometimes scientists, when they get on their — they bite into a bone on a hypothesis, it’s hard for them to move on. I guess if I’m disappointed about anything, about the early scientific community, is that there seemed to be a lack of openness to pursue both hypotheses,” he said.

