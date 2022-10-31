Victor Blackwell Goes Off on QAnon After GOP Strategist Says ‘Both Sides’ Commit Political Violence: ‘It is Republicans’

CNN’s Victor Blackwell became incensed Monday after analyst Alice Stewart said political violence occurs on “both sides” of the aisle.

After Stewart called the issue of violence, or the threat thereof, against public figures a problem for everyone, Blackwell invoked the QAnon conspiracy theory.

On CNN Newsroom, Stewart discussed the violent attack on Paul Pelosi as new information about his alleged attacker continues to come to light. Stewart, a Republican, shared her perspective on the attack.

“Nancy Pelosi, being third in line to the presidency, it’s chilling,” she said. “It’s chilling to see the images and hear the stories and this makes a tremendous national security issue. Again this is about political rhetoric that led to political violence, and that goes on both sides of the aisle.”

Stewart then argued Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made statements widely interpreted as being threatening to the Supreme Court after it was leaked the court intended to overturn Roe. v Wade.

A man was later arrested, after calling the police himself, outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a gun and other items.

“It’s important to remember this happens on both sides of the aisle and it’s incumbent on both Republicans and Democrats to lower the temperature on divisive rhetoric,” Stewart said.

Stewart was interrupted by network reporter Whitney Wild with updates about Pelosi assault suspect David DePape. After the update, Blackwell revisited Stewart’s comments:

When you say “both sides,” it is the Republican Party, many, many of them in leadership who are telling their voters that your election was stolen. That is not true. It is Republicans who are telling – and not all Republicans I’m saying some on the fringe but it’s moved to the center – the QAnon conspiracies that there are Democratic leaders who are leading circles or abusing children, drinking blood. That Democrats hate God, hate the country. When you say this happened on both sides, you have to consider what [DePape] said, why he was there.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com