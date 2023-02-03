‘The View’ Hosts Spar Over Ilhan Omar Claiming She Wasn’t Aware of ‘Tropes About Jews and Money’: ‘I Don’t Believe Her’

The hosts of The View sparred over past controversial remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), including whether she was telling the truth when she claimed she was unaware of “tropes about Jews and money.”

Republicans voted to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, citing past remarks that were largely condemned as anti-Semitic, including claiming Israel “hypnotized” the world and America’s relationship to the country was “all about the Benjamins.” She’s since apologized.

Discussing Omar losing her committee assignment, every member of The View seemed to be in agreement Republicans were hypocrites for tolerating controversial figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and George Santos (R-NY) on committees. What they were not in agreement on was Omar herself.

Joy Behar said she agreed Republicans were hypocrites, but highlighted Omar’s recent defense about being ignorant of “tropes about Jews and money.”

“She said that she did not know that what she said that was construed as anti-Semitic — she did not know that was what they call a trope, a Jewish trope … that people equate money with Jews, for instance. I don’t believe her,” Behar said.

Sunny Hostin jumped to Omar’s defense, even condemning her removal from the committee as “pure racism.”

“I do. I think she’s an immigrant. I think she’s had a different experience —” Hostin said before Behar pushed back.

“She’s been here a long time,” she said.

“That’s a trope you largely hear in this country, so I’m not surprised that she didn’t know —”

“That is not a trope — excuse me,” Behar said. “That is not a trope that is just here in this country. That is a worldwide trope.”

Sunny then pivoted towards attacking Republicans again.

“Maybe it’s everywhere, but let me just say this, the other piece of it, Joy, is I take her for her word that she didn’t know and she’s nevertheless apolozied and met with Jewish members of her caucus,” she said. “The other thing is I don’t think this is hypocrisy, I think it’s pure racism, and I think we should call that out when we see it.”

Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin both also blasted Republicans, but agreed on Omar being too controversial for the specific committee, with Haines saying she “keeps stepping into the same puddle” and Griffin claiming the Democrat has “a lack of understanding of anti-semitism when it’s on the rise.”

