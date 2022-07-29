‘Vote These Son of a Bitches Out’: Rick Wilson Rips Senate Republicans’ Fist-Bump After They Blocked Veterans’ Healthcare Bill

Rick Wilson called for voting out Senate Republicans who fist-bumped after voting against a bill to financially assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut Friday, Wilson accused Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) of prioritizing politics over American servicemen and women.

Wednesday night, a vote to pass the PACT Act failed by a vote of 55-42. Republicans such as Cruz supported the same legislation in June.

A viral video from after the vote shows Cruz fist-bumping Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT). Hawley was among a group of Cruz, Daines, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), among others.

This is the fist bump everyone needs to be talking about. Ted Cruz and fellow Republicans celebrating after blocking a bill to help toxin-exposed veterans survive. pic.twitter.com/wJvRseE7B4 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 29, 2022

Republicans have said they voted no on the bill due to funds unrelated to veterans.

Some have accused them of playing hardball after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) agreed this week to work with his party to advance a stalled Democratic agenda.

Wilson, while talking to host Joy Reid, accused them of holding veterans hostage as political revenge:

Their excuses for it ring completely hollow. They have no reason to do this. They have taken a shot at our troops as effectively as an armed enemy. They want these young men and young women who were exposed to chemicals in the war zones of many, many different American engagements overseas. They just don’t give a damn.

“These people,” Wilson added. “What do they have to celebrate? Do they have to celebrate some 30-year-old former, you know, soldier, some former enlisted man or woman dying of exotic lung cancers or exotic respiratory diseases? Is that what they are celebrating? Are they celebrating the fact that they owned the libs in some way?”

Wilson concluded, “The only solution for this is to raise the political cost of doing this kind of cruel and horrible thing and vote these son of a bitches out.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

