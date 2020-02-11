Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) offered her compliments to Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg as both of them appeared to trounce her in the New Hampshire primary vote.

The early results coming in from the Granite State have put Warren in a struggle as she trails behind her fellow progressive senator, the former South Bend mayor, and also Senator Amy Klobuchar in 3rd place. As she spoke before her supporters on Tuesday night, Warren acknowledged the indicated results by saying “right now it is clear that Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg have strong nights. And I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out.”

Warren continued to say that the primaries for the Democratic nominee are far from over, but she warned her party against turning the election into “a long bitter rehash of the same old divides in our party.”

“Senator Sanders and Mayor Buttigieg are both great people, and either one of them would be a far better president than Donald Trump. I respect them both. But the fight between factions in our party has taken a sharp turn in recent weeks with ads mocking other candidates and with supporters of some candidates shouting curses at other Democratic candidates. These harsh tactics might work if you’re willing to burn down the rest of the party in order to be the last man standing. They might work if you don’t worry about leaving our party and politics worse off than how you found it. And they might work if you think only you have the answers and only you are the solutions to all our problems. But if we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party, and to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels like they can get behind. We cannot afford to fall into factions. We can’t afford to squander our collective power. We win when we come together.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]