WATCH: 7-Year-Old Reporter Makes Cable News Debut, Interviews Fox’s Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on Their Own Show

Seven-year-old aspiring journalist Emmy Eaton, of the website EastIdahoNews.com, made her cable news debut Monday during a fun (though briefly technically challenged) segment on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

Dana Perino, who Eaton had previously interviewed, introduced Eaton to America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer, saying that the young interviewer wanted to “hammer Hemmer” with seven questions of her own.

Eaton, whose father Nate Eaton is the news director of EastIdahoNews.com, first asked Hemmer about his experience, including what he likes best about being a journalist.

“I like to learn something every day,” Hemmer responded.

When Eaton asked what food she should try on an upcoming visit to New York, Hemmer said he loves “dirty water hot dogs.” He also said that his hidden talents include photography and grilling.

In what was perhaps a real-life example of the reality of working in TV news, there were some technical difficulties toward the end of the segment, when Eaton wasn’t able to hear Hemmer. They quickly got the interview back on track, with Hemmer sharing that his “dream interview” is Bob Dylan, and offering some advice to Eaton.

“I would say, ask a hundred questions. I’d say always be available, and play well with others,” Hemmer told her.

Since debuting 7 Questions with Emmy in September of 2020, Eaton has already notched more than 40 interviews. She’s interviewed notable personalities including TV host Dr. Oz, actor Dean Cain, country singer Scotty McCreery, journalist Lester Holt, and Ann M. Martin, author of the Baby-Sitters Club series. Eaton has also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show three times.

