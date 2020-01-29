The View went very off the rails when their interview with Alan Dershowitz turned into a massive sparring match over President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Harvard Law Emeritus and Trump anti-impeachment advocate beamed into the panel on Wednesday’s show, which prompted co-host Joy Behar to start things off by telling him “the only people who actually agree with you are on your defense team…why should we listen to you?” Dershowitz followed up by outlining his argument that impeachment charges against Trump don’t meet the Constitution’s standards, which led co-host Whoopi Goldberg to try to refocus the conversation.

“No, you’re not going to get me to move on until I make this point,” Dershowitz objected to Goldberg’s efforts.

“Well here’s the thing, Alan,” Goldberg responded, “you’re not going to get any time because you got four people trying to ask you questions so I’m asking you to move faster.”

Dershowitz went on to insist that the only reason why constitutional academics say impeachment doesn’t require a criminal offense is “because Donald Trump is being impeached.”

“If Hillary Clinton were being impeached they’d all be on my side,” he said, to which, Behar snarked “that’s just baloney.”

After Goldberg threatened to cut Dershowitz off if he didn’t move along at that point, she grilled him over his now-abandoned view that there “doesn’t have to be a crime” to impeach the president. Fielding a multitude of questions on the matter, Dershowitz explained “I’ve changed my mind on a lot of things. Academics change their minds on the basis of research.”

Sunny Hostin got in next and she noted how the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) determined earlier this month that Trump violated the Impoundment Control Act when he withheld Congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine in order to advance his policy priorities by asking their government to launch the investigations he wanted.

That led to this exchange:

Hostin: “You’re arguing now that there was no crime committed here, but the GAO, an independent watchdog said last week that withholding the aid to Ukraine was illegal, a crime.” Dershowitz: “No, They didn’t say that. No, no, no.” H: “Yes they did.” D: “Sunny…” H: “Yes, they did.” D: “Sunny, I’ll tell you what…” H: “Let’s assume that I’m right and you’re wrong and they said that they did. Would that be enough for you?” D: “Let’s bet $1,000 to be contributed to the peace of Israel and Palestine…” H: “Let’s just hypothetically say I’m right.” D: “Please let me finish, they didn’t say a crime. They didn’t say a crime. They have no jurisdiction to conclude it’s a crime. Moreover the GAO is dead wrong.”

It all just kept going from there.

Watch above, via ABC.

