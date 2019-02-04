WATCH: Amid Northam Controversy, MSNBC Analyst Blames Blackface Scandals … on Trump

As a panel on the Today show was discussing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) latest controversy surrounding a resurfaced picture of blackface and a KKK outfit on his medical school yearbook page, MSNBC analyst and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude placed the blame on President Donald Trump and how the racism is always just underneath.

“This is the third such incident that’s surfaced over the past, I think, three or four weeks….when did blackface become a thing again? Why does it seem as if blackface is all of a sudden front and center in America again? What’s happening,”co-host Craig Melvin asked.

“I think it has something to do with what Donald Trump has unleashed. It has something to do with the reservoir that’s underneath our politics that can always be activated at any moment. So it’s not like something’s new, something new has happened. It’s always underneath. It’s the undertow,” Glaude replied.

“You know, young children of color are dealing with kids saying ‘Build the wall,’ and so I agree with Professor Glaude, Donald Trump has normalized this overt display of racism, where it’ used to be impolite,” SiriusXM host Zerlina Maxwell added.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com