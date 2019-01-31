Watch: Bible Literacy Champion Trump Hilariously Refused to Name His Favorite Verse

Donald Trump‘s former pastor called him out for championing Bible literacy while never attending Bible study, but Trump himself illustrated his familiarity with the Good Book during his presidential campaign when Mark Halperin stumped him by asking for a favorite verse or two.

On Monday, Trump tweeted about a Fox News segment that talked about Bible literacy classes in public schools. “Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!” Trump tweeted.

But Trump’s former pastor, David Lewicki, pushed back at Trump, claiming that Trump never attended Bible study, or even came through the church doors, in five years as a member.

Trump’s Bible literacy never became much of an issue during his presidential campaign, although it did come up a few times.

During an August 26, 2015 interview with Bloomberg TV, Trump explained that he personally objected to same-sex marriage “from the standpoint of Bible,” which led Halperin to ask Trump about his favorite verse or verses, which Trump refused to name.

“You mentioned the Bible, you’ve been talking about how it’s your favorite book, and you said, I think last night in Iowa. And some people are surprised that you say that. I’m wondering what one or two of your most favorite Bible verses are, and why?” Halperin asked.

Well I wouldn’t want to get into it because to me that’s very personal. And, you know, when I talk about the Bible it’s very personal. So I don’t want to get into verses.”

Trump would later allude to the (disputed) size of his own penis during a nationally televised debate, but Bible verses are too “personal.”

“There’s no verse that means a lot to you that you think about or cite?” Halperin continued.

“The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics,” Trump claimed.

“Even to cite a verse that you like?” Halperin asked.

“No, I don’t want to do that,” Trump replied.

“Are you an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy?” co-host John Heilemann asked.

“Probably… equal,” Trump said. “I think it’s just an incredible — the whole Bible is an incredible — I joke very much so. They always hold up ‘The Art of the Deal,’ I say ‘My second favorite book of all time.’ But I just think the Bible is just something very special.”

Days after that interview, Trump claimed he was a frequent attendee Marble Collegiate Church in New York — the same church for which Lewicki was pastor — but the church released a statement that said he was “not an active member.”

