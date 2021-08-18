Things got tense on Fox & Friends when Brian Kilmeade locked horns with Steve Doocy over vaccine mandates to counteract the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks, Kilmeade has been fueling vaccine hesitancy on Fox & Friends while skirmishing with Doocy over the positives of promoting vaccines to the public. As the show spoke on Wednesday about Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) Covid diagnosis, Kilmeade digressed in order to talk about New York City’s upcoming vaccine mandate policy.

“Guess what they’re doing in this terribly run city?” Kilmeade complained. “They are deciding you can’t go to plays, movies, bars, restaurants, gyms. You can’t go to anything unless you have your vaccination card, which takes a dollar to make a knockoff.”

After sneering at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s defense of vaccine mandates, Kilmeade kept up the melodrama by asking if people “have to shelter in place now like an American in Afghanistan” if they can’t get vaccinated. Eventually, Doocy countered that de Blasio “could be right” and this will compel more people to get vaccinated.

“So what?” Kilmeade shot back. “People are making decisions. You shouldn’t have the mayor making your medical decisions.”

“If you talk to him, he would say it’s a public health crisis,” Doocy replied, to which, Kilmeade’s retort was “Who wants to talk to him?” The discussion continued with the panel arguing about whether vaccine mandates are a form of “discrimination.”

The delta variant of the coronavirus is highly contagious and can be carried by people regardless of their vaccination status, though the chances of fully vaccinated people experiencing serious illness are greatly decreased compared to the unvaccinated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

