WATCH: Brian Williams SHREDS ‘Unmitigated Disaster in Texas’ That is Ted Cruz

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams closed out Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s very bad news cycle by shredding the beleaguered traveler in the closing minutes of a day that Cruz would likely prefer to forget.

Cruz took a very public beating on Thursday when photos began circulating that purported to show the senator jetting off to Cancun while his home state remained (and remains) in the throes of a deadly winter weather disaster, photos of a trip that was later confirmed, and which Cruz tried to pass off as an overnight drop-off that was forced on him by his daughters, which he later admitted was planned to last the remainder of the week.

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, Williams devoted the last segment of the show to twisting the knife a few final turns.

“Last thing before we go here tonight, the unmitigated disaster in Texas, and by that of course we mean Ted Cruz,” Williams said, for openers.

Flying to Cancun during the biggest statewide crisis in the modern history of the state might not have been the best idea. In fact, it could have been the Cruziest thing a Republican senator and insurrection enthusiast has ever done. And that’s saying a lot. Think about it. Donald Trump savaged Ted Cruz and his wife. No problem, Cruz became a loyal Trumper. Rioters savaged the Senate chamber, including including senators’ individual desks. No problem. He still voted with the big lie. His brief trip to the Ritz-Carlton Cancun does set a new kind of standard sure enough, and launched a thousand memes and hashtags, from ‘snake on a plane’ to ‘Cancun Cruz’ to ‘Flying Ted. Chris Christie even got roped into the fun.

Williams then played a Daily Show montage of Cruz railing against people going on vacation, and concluded by saying “So rest easy Texans, your senator is back home tonight, warm and cozy in his home in Houston, where apparently the power has been restored. Not as warm as Cancun, but when millions around you are suffering, it’ll do.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

