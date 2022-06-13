WATCH: Chris Stirewalt Holds in Laughter as Jason Miller Says Rudy Giuliani Was Drunk

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt had to contain his laughter as he watched Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller tell January 6 investigators about Rudy Giuliani’s drunkenness.

Stirewalt appeared before the committee on Monday to give testimony on former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election. The hearing began, however, with Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) shocking statement that Giuliani was “apparently inebriated” when the former New York City mayor told Trump “to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.”

The hearing consisted of recorded depositions from several of Trump’s operatives, and as Miller was asked about a conversation he had with Giuliani, campaign manager Bill Stepien, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, he was asked “Was there anyone in that conservation, who in your observation, had too much to drink?”

“Mayor Giuliani,” Miller answered. He later added “The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president.”

The Recount crafted a side-by-side of video feed from the hearing, with footage of Stirewalt watching the deposition footage. Stirewalt was seen chuckling at the question of who had too much to drink.

Hearing witness Chris Stirewalt holds in a laugh during video of Trump advisers alleging Rudy Giuliani was drunk on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/RIrPBMiwQT — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022

Watch above, via CBS and The Recount.

