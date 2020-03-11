President Donald Trump, after his address from the Oval Office late Wednesday night on the U.S. response to coronavirus, let out a massive sigh of relief — in a candid moment captured by a C-SPAN camera still rolling in the room.

Awaiting the all-clear, Trump — after concluding his remarks — sat patiently until a voice could be heard stating, “we’re clear.”

Trump then said, “Okayyyyyyy!” before a man stepped into the frame to remove a microphone from inside the president’s coat jacket.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

