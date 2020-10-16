Watch Fox & Friends Hosts Grow Increasingly Uncomfortable With Rudy Giuliani’s Unverified Conspiracies

Rudy Giuliani went full Rudy Giuliani during an early appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning. The former New York City mayor, and current personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was on to discuss the controversial emails leaked earlier this week from an alleged laptop that once belonged to Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, which has only been reported by the New York Post but remains unverified by any reputable news organization.

The seven-plus minute segment started in a rather pedestrian manner, but as it continued, Giuliani continued to reveal more and more unverifiable claims which appeared to make the Fox & Friends hosts increasingly uncomfortable.

According to The Washington Post, the U.S. intelligence community has claimed that Giuliani has been targeted by Russian intelligence to launder election misinformation about Joe Biden. This assessment last year, and went so far as to warn the president that Giuliani could be an unwitting conduit of false or manipulated claims, with the goal of sowing dissension and chaos in the 2020 election. This alert was based on a number of different evidence sources, including intercepted communications.

From WaPo:

The warnings to the White House, which have not previously been reported, led national security adviser Robert O’Brien to caution Trump in a private conversation that any information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be considered contaminated by Russia, one of the former officials said. […] But O’Brien emerged from the meeting uncertain whether he had gotten through to the president. Trump had “shrugged his shoulders” at O’Brien’s warning, the former official said, and dismissed concern about his lawyer’s activities by saying, “That’s Rudy.”

Ainsley Earhardt challenged Giuliani on this report asking how we can be sure that what he is sharing isn’t “contaminated material.” Rudy replied he was never warned about that and “I’m a U.S. Citizen. Someone would have warned me. No one did. I have never heard that before.”

As Giuliani prattled on about more salacious details surrounding Hunter Biden and the materials in his possession only because a Delaware computer repair shop owner contacted him, Doocy aimed to wrap him up, saying “Mr. Mayor, you brought up a lot of allegations we look forward into looking into them more.”

Giuliani has become a controversial and risky cable news booking, as he has developed a reputation for saying things that are damaging to his client. A leaked memo from Fox News’ research team reportedly warns Fox News hosts, producers, and bookers that Giuliani amplifies disinformation according to an account from The Daily Beast.

The details revealed by Giuliani in the segment are unverified and therefore will not be repeated in this post, but you can watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]