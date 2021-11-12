Do the producers of Fox & Friends have no shame? Or are they so wedded to criticizing President Joe Biden that they are willing to do anything — including airing a deceptive edit of comments he made — to portray him in the least favorable light?

During a news break, former Real World star Rachel Campos-Duffy reported on “President Biden facing backlash for a comment during his Veterans Day address.”

A clip of Biden’s speech then aired, showing the president saying “I have adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time pitcher, name was Satchel Paige.”

Following the clip, Campos-Duffy added “Biden’s choice of words, while referencing Satchel Paige, landing him in hot water. The remark came while Biden was wishing Secretary of State Blinken’s dad a happy birthday.”

The clip that Fox & Friends aired, however, was deceptively edited to remove context from Biden’s comments. What he actually said was:

“I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro — at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues — went on to become a great pitcher in the pros — in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.”

What Fox & Friends editors and producers did here was to remove the entire context of Biden’s comments, which clearly and explicitly demonstrates that he was making reference to the Negro League, and not, in fact, calling Satchel Paige a “Great Negro.”

As Tommy Christopher has detailed, many conservatives on Twitter tried desperately to spread the false claim that Biden referred to Paige as “The great negro at the time,” when in fact, Biden was explicitly referring to Negro League baseball.

This was not a mistaken edit. The editor did not just shorten the clip at the end for time, the middle of the clip was pulled out to change the entire meaning and context of Biden’s comments.

Fox News executives will insist that Fox & Friends is an opinion show and therefore it needs not abide by accepted journalistic standards. But when it pulls this sort of heavy-handed and duplicitous shit, which is eagerly consumed by millions of viewers unfamiliar with post-production techniques? Well, it’s just an embarrassment for everyone associated with the show.

Come on people. Have you no shame at all?

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.