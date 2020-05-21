Fox News’ Bret Baier took a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president trashed the network on Twitter.

Asked by anchor Neil Cavuto why Trump doesn’t like wearing a face mask in public, Baier said, “I don’t know. I mean, I can’t get in his head on that. He hasn’t worn it, he said he wore it backstage once, but nobody got a picture of him wearing it.”

“There was the whole Vice President Pence back-and-forth — ‘he wore it, he didn’t wear it’ — so it seems like this president has decided not to. We will see,” he said, before adding with a grin, “You know, we were once great, Neil, and we’ll see if we get this one right,” in reference to Trump’s tweet slamming the network earlier on Thursday.

Cavuto laughed before responding, “All right, there we go, we’ll see. Thank you, my friend, there’s so many messages there and so little time.”

Trump had opened fire on Cavuto, along with other Fox News hosts, during a Twitter storm which concluded with, “Fox WAS great!”

“Many will disagree, but Fox News is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto [sic], and many others,” he wrote. “They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

