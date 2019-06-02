Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan had to quickly correct himself after he slipped up and said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no obstruction” just days after Mueller held a press conference in which he said he had was not confident that Trump hadn’t committed a crime.

On Sunday morning’s edition of ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Jordan told host George Stephanopoulos that he wants Mueller to testify before Congress to answer questions about, among other things, the Steele Dossier.

“But you just said you wanted to hear from Robert Mueller, so you believe he should testify?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I mean, that’s up to Jerry Nadler,” Jordan said. “I know this, I got questions for him.”

“I think the one question most Americans want to know, when did you first learn there was no obstruction,” Jordan began, then quickly corrected himself.

“Or excuse me, no collusion?” he continued. “The central charge of Bob Mueller — the central task was to find if there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

It was then Stephanopoulos’ turn to correct Jordan.

“Actually, he says he didn’t look at collusion,” Stephanopoulos said. “That’s not what he said. When he spoke in his report, it says very clearly he didn’t examine that question. What he did say is that he could not establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Undeterred, Jordan continued to insist that Mueller be asked about not establishing “collusion.”

“After 10 months, if they couldn’t establish collusion, how long did it take Bob Mueller?” Jordan asked, and said he thinks “that’s a question I think the whole country has for Bob Mueller.”

Jordan’s slip, while inadvertent, demonstrates the gravity of Mueller’s press conference, which makes it impossible for claims of “no obstruction” to carry any weight, while also putting Democrats on the spot to do something about it.

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com