Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to give the “cut” motion as he attempted to get President Donald Trump off the phone at the end of their interview Wednesday night, while his colleague Laura Ingrahm made an attempt to take over the Trump interview.

During Trump’s appearance, which took up nearly 45 minutes of Hannity and 2 minutes of The Ingraham Angle, he touched on everything from bragging about how he could have fired Robert Mueller to defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in response to a Hannity conspiracy.

“I hate to interrupt you, but I actually took 15 minutes of Laura Ingraham’s show,” Hannity told the president near the end of the interview.

“I know that, I notice that, Laura must not be happy right now,” Trump replied.

Hannity then told the president that it was Ingraham’s birthday, which led him down another conversation hole.

“Happy birthday. Wow, that’s great. We’ve known each other for a long time, and congratulations on your show,” the president dragged on, while Hannity responded by silently darting his eyes off-camera and giving a shrugging motion. “It’s a big success, Laura, a big success.”

After Ingraham thanked the president for the birthday wishes, she attempted to continue the hour-long interview by asking Trump for his reaction on the news that a Syrian immigrant was arrested in connection to a church bombing plot. As Ingraham asked the question, Hannity gives a “cut” motion across his neck in what appeared to be an attempt to finally end the segment.

Trump finally hopped off the Fox News line, but not before addressing the latest news of the night — a Syrian immigrant was arrested in connection to a church bombing plot.

Earlier in the interview, Hannity suggested Pelosi is “speaker in name only” while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wields the real power of the House.

“I don’t really agree with you,” Trump replied. “I think Nancy Pelosi probably has control of it. I hear different things, but I really think she does and she knows what she’s doing and so we’ll see how it all comes out.”

The president also accused the Fox News host of not “actually” being a patriot, but being a ratings-chaser instead.

“You’re not really patriots as much as you want ratings,” Trump said. “I mean, you’re getting great ratings, in all fairness Sean. It’s like, last night, you got tremendous—I heard the speech. That was an easy night, you and Tucker [Carlson] and everyone else said let’s do it and you did it.

Watch above, via Fox News.

This post has been updated with correct timings on the length of Trump’s interview with Hannity.

