WATCH: Here’s the Last Thing Don Lemon Said on CNN Before His Firing

Shortly after news broke that Fox News was splitting with their top-rated host Tucker Carlson, we showed you what turned out to be the last ever segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight. Now that Don Lemon has been fired from CNN, we thought we should, in the same spirit, share his CNN This Morning swan song.

As news watchers take in the cable news bloodbath, CNN is contradicting Lemon’s social media claims about the buildup to his firing. As it were, Lemon’s termination comes hours after he and his co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, signed off from CNN’s morning broadcast.

The last segment was light-hearted fare where CNN This Morning discussed the increasing popularity of sending voice notes over text messages. This included a humorous example that Harry Enten sent to Lemon, saying “Hey Don. I just wanted to let you know that you should send me some dog photos after this segment because if I don’t get one I’m going to be really, really sad.”

Enten himself joined the panel to crunch the rising number of people sending voice memos. Before he began, Lemon remarked that “he does send [dog pictures] by the way. Where are the dogs?”

As the panel discussed how people decide whether to call or text others, Lemon put himself and Collins among those who think that phone calls mean “What’s wrong?” He also brought up people who “FaceTime out of the blue,” saying “I’m not answering a FaceTime!”

This was met with snickering from his colleagues before Collins wrapped the show and announced CNN News Central coming up next.

“Bye everyone,” Lemon said with a wave as the camera faded to black.

