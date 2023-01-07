Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained after lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday night after the latter denied Kevin McCarthy the speakership on the 14th ballot.

McCarthy would go on to win the gavel in the next round.

With one vote to decide McCarthy’s fate, Gaetz could not bring himself to vote for the GOP leader after having spent all of two months campaigning for someone else to lead the 118th Congress.

Gaetz left the room when his name was called the first time around, and when he had a chance to vote for McCarthy when his name was called again, he shouted, “Present!”

The vote denied the California Republican the gavel and the GOP side of the House floor devolved into chaos. McCarthy charged up an aisle where he confronted Gaetz. The two exchanged words for several moments before McCarthy walked away.

As the now-speaker went back to his seat, Rogers >confronted Gaetz. The Alabama Republican was visibly angry and lunged toward the Florida Republican. He was held back and eventually walked away.

CNN had some close ups on the action.



A motion to adjourn failed and McCarthy ultimately won in the 15th round less than an hour later.

Watch the clips above, via C-SPAN and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com