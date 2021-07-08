White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a fun little moment where she led reporters in wishing Happy Birthday to Reuters journalist Steve Holland.

Psaki led her latest press briefing by wishing the press pool a “happy Thursday,” and someone asked her if she was saying “Happy Birthday” instead. Psaki repeated what she said, but she turned to Holland and joked that she of course recognized his “29th birthday” today.

After wishing him a good one, Psaki turned to the rest of the ensemble and said “I am a terrible singer, but I am willing to lead a song here if you are all game.” The room laughed along, and sure enough, they started singing the birthday song.

Watch above.

