Watch: Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Go After Each Other in Fiery Hilaria Baldwin Segment

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns during The View’s return, clashing over the scandal involving Hilaria Baldwin’s fake accent.

Baldwin was under fire last week after a Twitter user revealed that she is from Boston, and not from Spain, despite the accent she’s been using for years and claims made by her and her husband Alec Baldwin that her family is from the European country.

While Behar argued that there are more important things to worry about than Baldwin’s dishonesty, McCain noted that especially after a summer of “huge racial tensions,” white people should recognize the consequences of their actions.

Behar first compared Baldwin’s fake accent to Michigan-native Madonna’s pseudo-English accent, brushing off the scandal and questioning why people are giving it attention when President Donald Trump is still attempting to overturn the election.

“I know the girl also, very briefly, and she’s been to my house with Alec,” Behar added. “She’s a nice person. I don’t know what she was up to, and as far as appropriating another culture, I don’t know. Maybe it’s an homage. Maybe it’s an appreciation of another culture that she likes it so much.”

McCain, who was sporting an unamused expression throughout Behar’s comments, quickly shot back, claiming that the situation is more significant than is Behar suggesting.

“I really realized just how fragile race relations are in the country since the George Floyd riots and protesting this summer, and part of the frustration is that white people are taking responsibility, taking credit for work and things and being given opportunities that minorities are not,” McCain said. “Hilaria Baldwin was on the cover of Latina Magazine pretending, or at least not saying that she wasn’t Latina, and getting a cover of a magazine that Latina woman should have gotten. She has gotten jobs, she has gotten roles, she has gotten money, she has gotten platforms. If it was supposed to have been given to a Latina woman, it should have been given on a real one.”

McCain then addressed Behar directly, condemning her for downplaying the incident.

“I’m sorry but don’t come on TV today and say that it’s no big deal and she’s just an homage, and then a view months ago we’re talking about the giant, huge issues that we’re having in this country that need to be healed,” McCain said. “She needs to take responsibility, she needs to say she’s sorry to Hispanic and Latina women in this country that she has hurt.”

Sunny Hostin echoed McCain’s points, accusing Baldwin of culturally appropriating the Spanish culture for her personal gain and taking up space from actual Hispanic women.

Watch above, via ABC.

