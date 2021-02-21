WATCH: Not Even Andrew Cuomo Will Be Friends With Ted Cruz in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured Britney Spears played by Chloe Fineman interviewing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), performed by Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson impersonating Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

“‘And now live from Las Vegas, it’s ‘Oops You Did It Again,’ with your host Britney Spears,” the segment began.

Cruz then walked onto the set with a suitcase and piña colada in hand, with Bryant playing Cruz mocking the senator’s recent controversial trip to Cancun, while millions in his home state were experiencing a statewide freeze and power outage. Cruz’s recent heavily-mocked haircut was altered with braids.

“Hola, everyone. Hey, Britney,” Cruz began. Asked about looking tan, Bryant mocked Cruz stating, “I’m not tan. I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans. And that’s why I drink in their honor.”

Further questioned about if he would like to apologize, the actor replied, “Absolutely. I deeply reply regret my actions over the last couple of days, mostly flying United [Airlines].”

“Sorry. I’m pretty bad at human stuff,” Cruz added.

Following Cruz’s interview, Spears moved onto asking Cuomo, played by Davidson, about the ongoing New York coronavirus nursing home scandal.

Asked why he was there, Cuomo admitted, “all right, it’s because of the nursing home stuff.”

Cuomo later in the segment issued a begrudging apology, “I said I was sorry!”

Watch the full cold open segment above, via NBC.

