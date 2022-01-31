WATCH: Presser Ends Abruptly When Biden Solicits Question from Utah Gov. and Handlers Rush Press Out of Room

President Joe Biden met with a bi-partisan group of governors on Monday, and after opening remarks to the group and gathered reporters opened up the discussion for questions, as handlers immediately barked at the press to make a hasty exit.

The president’s opening remarks lasted several minutes, during which he addressed issues such as crime, Covid, and other intersections of state and federal policy. As he wrapped up, Biden said, “why don’t I stop and take any questions you all might have.”

After a very brief pause he added, “And they tell me I’m supposed to call on Governor Cox first,” referring to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican.

At that point the “presser” aspect was over and, the president having apparently transitioned directly to Q&A with the governors, handlers raced to loudly usher reporters out of the room as they vainly attempted to get answers from Biden on multiple pressing issues.

It is by now a familiar moment during the Biden administration.

Anchor Kate Bolduan summarized the news of the meeting when CNN cut back to the studio, and as she wrapped up she obliquely mentioned the hurried moment.

“We’re going to continue to listen in, what happens there. You can see lots of reporters trying to ask questions. Not happening today,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor that, and bring you the news when it comes in.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

