Fox News’ Outnumbered panel lamented President Joe Biden’s press team shouting down questions after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, decrying him as a “feeble old man” who was being abused.

Emily Compagno kicked the segment off, calling it an “embarrassing” incident. “That’s not a leader,” Compagno said. “That’s some feeble old man who is cowering away from the media while the U.K. prime minister looks on in surprise and, frankly, indignation.”

“The thing that struck me most about that scene yesterday was the staffers yelling over a prime minister,” former State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus chimed in. “We are talking about a foreign head of state, one of our closest allies in the world. … It is not only disrespectful to the American media trying to ask questions, it’s really disrespectful to the prime minister.”

Country music star and Fox Nation host John Rich unleashed the harshest criticism. “Who’s really running the country?” Rich said. “That’s a real question. Why won’t they let him answer questions?”

He also took aim at First Lady Jill Biden, invoking her name as he suggested Biden’s team engaged in “elder abuse.”

“Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself for letting her husband be paraded around the entire world on national TV,” Rich said. “This is a real-time case of elder abuse going on right now …anybody who’s ever had an elderly grandparent and the look in their eye and the way that they behave, that’s what this looks like to me.”

The comments came in response to Biden’s Tuesday event with Johnson, where Biden’s press handlers began battling with reporters in an effort to force them out of the room as Johnson attempted to finish delivering his remarks. White House pool reporter Steven Portnoy said pool members lodged a “formal complaint” about the incident.

