WATCH: Remarkably Calm Woman Reassures TV Reporter As Barrage of Bullets Disrupts Interview

Fox News anchor John Roberts was astonished by the remarkable composure a Memphis, TN community leader displayed, comforting a television reporter as a hail of bullets interrupted an interview about escalating crime.

Yolanda Cooper Sutton said she was spelling her name for the WATN reporter when the area near a children’s park was bombarded by rapid bursts of gunfire.

“Get down, get down, get down, just stay down and get down,” Sutton instructed the reporter. “That’s okay. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Stay down and get down.”

Roberts asked Sutton to recount the harrowing situation that led to her consoling the shaken reporter.

“Well, as we know, the crime in America is at its almost high. It has extremely been hard here in Memphis, Tennessee, with the juvenile crime and the gun laws that have been instituted in the state of Tennessee. It’s absolutely reckless,” Sutton said. “So there was just an interview going on about the juveniles and the gun crime and everything. The news reporter and I were setting up, we were setting up, getting ready to start the interview. And all of a sudden, just out of nowhere, you hear gunfire and after that, you just see us hit the ground.”

“What went through your mind? Because that was a lot of gunfire,” Roberts said.

“Well, when I first heard — I knew it was gunshots because it rings around the city like church bells on a regular basis. I just know — now it’s just having to practice to get down like a fire drill here in Memphis, because the crime has escalated so much. And I just knew to get down because a moving target is a hit target. And so, the best thing for anyone to do is just to get down. And that was just instincts. Just my instincts kicked in immediately.”

Sutton said that prayer kept her calm throughout the ordeal.

“Praying before you go somewhere. Praying before you leave your home. Praying, just praying that you and your family and whomever you’re engaging with, especially in these times we’re in, in this city or anywhere else, just praying.”

