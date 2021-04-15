White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Joe Biden regrets attacking his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, over reports of Russian bounties on the lives of U.S. troops.

During the 2020 presidential election, then-candidate Biden attacked Trump over reports that Russian intelligence officers were offering bounties to the Taliban to incentivize the killing of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Trump’s dismissive reaction to the reported intelligence was a media flashpoint at the time, but on Thursday, a Biden administration official announced new sanctions on Russia while saying that the intelligence community only had “low to moderate confidence” in the bounty report.

Psaki fielded questions about this as she held a press briefing later in the day, and was asked “Does the White House believe Russia placed bounties on American troops?”

Psaki told reporters that the possibility of the Russians offering bounties to the Taliban raised “enough of a cause of concern” for the intelligence community to look into it. She also argued that the “low to moderate confidence” stems from the challenges of ascertaining intelligence in Afghanistan.

“Given that assessment,” Psaki was asked, “does the president have any regrets for how many times he attacked President Trump on the campaign about this issue for not taking action related to Russian bounties?”

“I’m not gonna speak to the previous administration,” she responded. “But I will say we had enough concern about these reports and about the targeting of our men and women serving, the men and women who are proudly serving around the world, that we wanted our intelligence community to look into it.”

