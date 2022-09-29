WATCH: Reporter Carries Woman to Safety After She Tried to Drive Through Hurricane Ian Floodwaters

A local reporter carried a woman through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on Thursday morning after she attempted to drive through.

The woman was reportedly a nurse who was on her way to work. A news crew from WESH in the city had been stationed at the intersection for some time and watched the woman intently.

Eventually, she called for help and reporter Tony Atkins descended into the high water to offer her assistance.

Atkins was captured by his photographer carrying the woman on his back through waist-high water. He eventually delivered her to safety.

The reporter later shared a message he said he received from the woman’s daughter thanking him for helping her away from the water. She reportedly made it to work.

🙏🏽 Our woman from early this morning made it to work. Her job as a nurse hung in the balance, according to her daughter. I got this message from her daughter today! So glad things worked out. #NoCarNoProblem pic.twitter.com/8yBHaGY8jI — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) September 29, 2022

Atkins posted others who had attempted to make it to the hospital and had nearly gone into the floodwater. He shared a map he said he hoped would help others find a clear street.

Two women in labor have pulled up to me asking to help getting to the hospital. They almost zipped into the water. Hopefully this map serves as a quick resource to people on the fly. pic.twitter.com/yNfT8s5zT9 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) September 29, 2022

Watch above, via WESH.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com