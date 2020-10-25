Saturday Night Live opened the fourth episode of their 46th season parodying the final presidential debate featuring Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kristen Welker, and Rudy Giuliani played by Kate McKinnon.

The skit delivered its first punchline over the night with Trump discussing his “plan” to quell the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I can’t show you because it’s being audited along with my taxes, which I prepaid just like a drug dealer’s phone. I take full responsibility, even though it came from China on a plane piloted by Nancy Pelosi full of Mexicans. Shot down on her way to pedo island,” Trump said.



Jim Carrey’s Biden responded, “Come on, America. I hate to curse in front of a woman, but that’s a bunch of malarkey.”

“That’s our first malarkey. If you’re playing Biden Bingo at home, take a shot,” Welker announced.

SNL also poked fun at Giuliani’s recent run-in with Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2.

The camera shot panned over to McKinnon’s Giuliani with his back turned, appearing to be suggestively touching himself before he turns around and says, “ What, huh? No, no, it’s not what it looks like! My microphone was stuck. On my balls. Is this another Borat? You got to tell me if it’s another Borat!”

Watch the full clip above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]