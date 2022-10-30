WATCH: SNL Does Savage Anti-Biden Horror Movie Trailer ‘2024’ — Roasting Everyone From Beto to Bernie

Saturday Night Live savagely mocked President Joe Biden and a raft of potential 2024 Democratic candidates like Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke in a parody movie trailer for a film called “2024.”

On this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. — during which pop/rap superstar Jack Harlow was the guest host and musical guest — the sketch show opened by brutally lampooning GOP candidates Herschel Walker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Kari Lake in a spoof of PBS NewsHour.

But later in the show, Democrats got their helping with a movie trailer spoof that mocked Biden’s age, but also mocked indecisive voters and the depth of the Democratic field, or lack thereof:

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF I’m going to get some more popcorn. You want some? Sure.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Sometimes a familiar face can be the most terrifying.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF And political news. President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Oh, you trusted him once.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF I know he’s a little old, but he could still win, right? He beat Trump.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF But can he beat just Sanders?

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF I don’t know. I don’t know.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Can you trust him again?

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF He’s 79 now. Elections in two years. So that means.

Unidentified It’s like nothing’s going right.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Gas prices are still kind of high.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Even though it kind of is. Why are we so worried? He’s done so much student debt relief, holding Nader together, infrastructure bill. But he fell off his bike once. According to this article, he’s not actually going to run in 2024. He’s just saying he has to present a united front before the midterms. Oh, what a relief. Yeah.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF I mean, they love the guy, but.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF He did his part. But if Biden’s not going to run, who will.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Be thought? The terror was so far.

Unidentified I don’t know. I don’t know. Come on, wake up. You realize it’s just beginning. There’s got to be someone. Cory Booker for me. He wasn’t there. So did the.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Producers of Smile and the Twisted Minds of the Morning, Joe.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF God. Not again.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF I have the perfect candidate.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Babe.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF A superstar who can go all the way in every.

Unidentified Your best option. I’m with her. I’m with my life is the one you.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Fear the most. Has to be someone Abidin.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Maybe I’ll be back to Biden. I invited Biden.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF So Biden. Biden’s great.

HORROR TRAILER SPOOF Right? He’s Biden. Singapore 2.24 coming in 2012 through.