Saturday Night Live opened up the second episode of its new season with a parody of the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence (played by Beck Becknett) and Sen. Kamala Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) with moderator Susan Page (played by Kate McKinnon). Jim Carrey also appeared as Joe Biden.

The skit featured the iconic moment Harris told Pence not to interrupt her because she “was speaking.”

This is what they do, Suzanne. They avoid taking any responsibility,” Harris said before being interrupted.

“Mr. Vice president, I’m speaking,” she said as the audience applauded. Pence responded, “Well, I’m just trying-“



Harris interjected again, “Still speaking!”



“Because you’re talking and I’m speaking this administration has consistently lied to us about the virus. They said they wanted to keep us calm let me ask the American people this how calm were you when you didn’t know where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper?”

SNL also had Carrey’s Biden transform into the fly that tormented Pence at the debate.

Page tried to point out the fly on Pence’s’ head saying, “I’m sorry to interrupt, vice president pence. There’s a-“

“War on police in this country? I couldn’t agree more,” He interrupted.



“No, no, there’s a — um — there’s a giant,” Page continued.

Pence quipped back, “Lack of respect for militias? You’re darn right.”

A frustrated Page concluded, “No. Senator Harris, help me out.”

Harris cackled, “Oh, no, I’m good. Looking real good, Mike, keep it up.”

Last week’s season opener was SNL’s highest rated premiere in four years with more than 7 million viewers tuning in.

