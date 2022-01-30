Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) refused to say definitively that she would not back Donald Trump, should the former president run for the White House in 2024.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos spoke to Collins on This Week and brought up Trump’s rally in Texas — at which the former president said if he’s elected again, he is open to pardoning his supporters convicted for their actions from the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Collins was one of several Republicans confronted with Trump’s remarks on the Sunday shows, and she spoke against the ex-president’s idea.

“I do not think that…President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons,” said Collins. “We should let the judicial process proceed.”

As the senator remarked on how Jan. 6 was “a dark day in our history,” Stephanopoulos noted that Collins was among the 7 Republican senators who broke party lines a year ago by voting to convict Trump for incitement of insurrection in the former president’s second impeachment trial. Since the trial gravitated around Trump’s fueling of the riot with his 2020 election lies, Stephanopoulos asked Collins “why can’t you rule out supporting [Trump] in 2024?”

Collins said the prospect of endorsing Trump was “very unlikely,” but her answer was not an absolute.

Certainly it’s not likely, given the many other qualified candidates that we have, that have expressed interest in running, so it’s very unlikely.

Watch above, via ABC.

