WATCH: ‘The View’ Derails in the Very First Minute as Joy Behar’s Cell Phone Going Off Leads to Mayhem

ABC’s The View got off to a rocky start, Monday, as co-host Joy Behar struggled to silence her phone.

Shortly after the hosts took their seats, the sound of wind chimes and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” played on Behar’s phone, which co-host Sara Haines tried to turn off. Haines gave the phone to Behar, who also struggled to turn it off.

“Turn it off,” said Behar.

“Stop it!” Behar continued, as she hit her phone.

Behar joked about the awkward situation.

“And why does Siri talk to me in the middle of nowhere?” she said. “[Jesus] I don’t understand what you’re saying. It’s like who’s talking to you? I’m not talking to you.”

A couple moments after Behar turned off her phone, it went off again. Co-host Sunny Hostin got up from her seat. Haines tried to turn it off but Hostin took it and walked to the backstage, apparently giving it to someone, and walked back to her seat.

“Brian, I’m sorry,” Behar said to executive producer Brian Teta. “I have no control over technology.”

