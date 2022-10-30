WATCH: Tom Hanks and David S. Pumpkins Make Triumphant Return to SNL For Halloween

Saturday Night Live welcomed back polarizing social media sensation David S. Pumpkins for its Halloween episode, with superstar actor Tom Hanks reprising his role.

Rap/pop superstar Jack Harlow was the guest host and musical guest on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live — one of only a handful of rappers to ever pull double duty.

Harlow teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández tried to guess what his costume was (“Fluff Daddy!” “A sanitary napkin!” “Macklemore!”), which Harlow claimed was simply his normal clothing. But there was a comic twist:

But many fans of the sketch show wait around just to see the musical guest — this week featured the host, as I mentioned— then catch the weekly nightly news parody anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

This week, Che and Jost took on the Elon Musk Twitter takeover, the Pennsylvania Senate Debate, and the parade of companies looking for any excuse to dump on Kanye West as his campaign of anti-Semitism explodes his career. There were also the usual humorous takes on local-style news stories and other odd news items.

Those who stuck around past Weekend Update were treated to a surprise: the return of the aforementioned Mr. Pumpkins!

This week, Mikey Day talked about the genesis of the character in an interview:

In case you needed more evidence of the pop culture impact of “SNL,” browsing for a certain Halloween costume can be a reminder. “It’s still surreal to this day when I see pictures of people at Halloween parties dressed as David Pumpkins,” said Day. It’s been six years since sidekick skeletons Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan and “SNL” writer Streeter Seidel pitched the sketch to host Tom Hanks. “On paper, it’s very weird and doesn’t seem like it should work,” said Day. “Tom’s very game and he was like, ‘OK!’” “He truly brought it to life in a way that I couldn’t have even dreamed of,” said Day. So much so, it even spawned a kid-friendly animated spinoff.

Social media immediately lit up over the return:

